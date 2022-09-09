Sterling Newman Central Catholic claims close encounter of the winning kind over Orion 13-12

Sterling Newman Central Catholic derailed Orion's hopes after a 13-12 verdict on September 9 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Sterling Newman Central Catholic a 7-0 lead over Orion.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Orion stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 7-6.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.