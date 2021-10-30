Sterling Newman Central Catholic sews up Aledo Mercer County 33-24

A sigh of relief filled the air in Sterling Newman Central Catholic's locker room after Saturday's 33-24 win against Aledo Mercer County in Illinois high school football action on October 30.
Aledo Mercer County started on steady ground by forging an 8-6 lead over Sterling Newman Central Catholic at the end of the first quarter.
Sterling Newman Central Catholic opened a close 19-8 gap over Aledo Mercer County at halftime.
Sterling Newman Central Catholic and Aledo Mercer County were engaged in a gargantuan affair at 33-8 as the fourth quarter started.
Sterling Newman Central Catholic chalked up this decision in spite of Aledo Mercer County's spirited final-quarter performance.
