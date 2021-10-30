 Skip to main content
Sterling Newman Central Catholic sews up Aledo Mercer County 33-24
A sigh of relief filled the air in Sterling Newman Central Catholic's locker room after Saturday's 33-24 win against Aledo Mercer County in Illinois high school football action on October 30.

Aledo Mercer County started on steady ground by forging an 8-6 lead over Sterling Newman Central Catholic at the end of the first quarter.

Sterling Newman Central Catholic opened a close 19-8 gap over Aledo Mercer County at halftime.

Sterling Newman Central Catholic and Aledo Mercer County were engaged in a gargantuan affair at 33-8 as the fourth quarter started.

Sterling Newman Central Catholic chalked up this decision in spite of Aledo Mercer County's spirited final-quarter performance.

Recently on October 15 , Aledo Mercer County squared up on Toulon Stark County in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

