Sterling Newman Central Catholic's convoy passes Orion 27-13

Sterling Newman Central Catholic handed Orion a tough 27-13 loss for an Illinois high school football victory on September 11.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Comets' offense jumped to a 14-13 lead over the Chargers at halftime.

Sterling Newman Central Catholic's leg-up showed as it carried a 20-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.