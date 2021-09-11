Sterling Newman Central Catholic's convoy passes Orion 27-13

Sterling Newman Central Catholic handed Orion a tough 27-13 loss for an Illinois high school football victory on September 11.
Recently on August 27 , Orion squared up on Spring Valley Hall in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
The Comets' offense jumped to a 14-13 lead over the Chargers at halftime.
Sterling Newman Central Catholic's leg-up showed as it carried a 20-13 lead into the fourth quarter.
