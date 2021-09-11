 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sterling Newman Central Catholic's convoy passes Orion 27-13
0 comments

Sterling Newman Central Catholic's convoy passes Orion 27-13

{{featured_button_text}}

Sterling Newman Central Catholic handed Orion a tough 27-13 loss for an Illinois high school football victory on September 11.

Recently on August 27 , Orion squared up on Spring Valley Hall in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Comets' offense jumped to a 14-13 lead over the Chargers at halftime.

Sterling Newman Central Catholic's leg-up showed as it carried a 20-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WR/DB Isaiah Smith

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News