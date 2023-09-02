Sterling Newman finally found a way to top Sherrard 16-10 on Sept. 2 in Illinois football.

Sherrard started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Sterling Newman at the end of the first quarter.

The Comets' offense darted in front for an 8-3 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Comets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-7 edge.

