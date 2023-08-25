Sterling Newman fought ahead of Taylor Ridge Rockridge 12-7 in a close game on Aug. 25 in Illinois football.

Sterling Newman jumped in front of Taylor Ridge Rockridge 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets came from behind to grab the advantage 7-6 at halftime over the Comets.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Comets rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Rockets 6-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Sterling Newman squared off on Oct. 29, 2022 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School.

