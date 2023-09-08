Sterling topped East Moline United Township 23-19 in a tough tilt during this Illinois football game on Sept. 8.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Sterling and East Moline United Township settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Golden Warriors registered a 20-13 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

East Moline United Township fought back in the third quarter to make it 23-19.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Sterling and East Moline United Township faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Sterling High School.

