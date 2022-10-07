Sterling rolls like thunder over Rock Island 56-19

Sterling gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Rock Island 56-19 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7.

Sterling opened with a 13-0 advantage over Rock Island through the first quarter.

The Golden Warriors registered a 35-13 advantage at halftime over the Rocks.

Sterling steamrolled to a 56-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

