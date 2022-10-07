Sterling rolls like thunder over Rock Island 56-19

Sterling gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Rock Island 56-19 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7.
Sterling opened with a 13-0 advantage over Rock Island through the first quarter.
The Golden Warriors registered a 35-13 advantage at halftime over the Rocks.
Sterling steamrolled to a 56-19 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
Last season, Sterling and Rock Island squared off with October 8, 2021 at Rock Island High School last season.
In recent action on September 23, Sterling faced off against Geneseo and Rock Island took on East Moline United Township on September 23 at East Moline United Township High School.
