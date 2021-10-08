 Skip to main content
Sterling turns out the lights on Rock Island 56-35
Sterling turns out the lights on Rock Island 56-35

Sterling's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 56-35 win over Rock Island in Illinois high school football on October 8.

The Golden Warriors darted in front of the Rocks 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

Sterling fought to a 41-21 intermission margin at Rock Island's expense.

Sterling struck to a 48-28 bulge over Rock Island as the fourth quarter began.

Recently on September 24 , Sterling squared up on Geneseo in a football game . For more, click here.

