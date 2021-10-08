Sterling turns out the lights on Rock Island 56-35

Sterling's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 56-35 win over Rock Island in Illinois high school football on October 8.
The Golden Warriors darted in front of the Rocks 14-7 to begin the second quarter.
Sterling fought to a 41-21 intermission margin at Rock Island's expense.
Sterling struck to a 48-28 bulge over Rock Island as the fourth quarter began.
