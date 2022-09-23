Stop sign: Durant renders Letts Louisa-Muscatine's offense pointless 56-0

Durant's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Letts Louisa-Muscatine 56-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 23.
Recently on September 9 , Durant squared off with Goose Lake Northeast in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.