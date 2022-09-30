Stop sign: Geneseo renders Rock Island Alleman's offense pointless 47-0

Geneseo's defense throttled Rock Island Alleman, resulting in a 47-0 shutout for an Illinois high school football victory on September 30.
Geneseo drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Rock Island Alleman after the first quarter.
The Maple Leafs' offense charged in front for a 27-0 lead over the Pioneers at halftime.
Geneseo thundered to a 47-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
The last time Geneseo and Rock Island Alleman played in a 48-0 game on October 1, 2021. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on September 16, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Sterling and Geneseo took on Galesburg on September 16 at Geneseo High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.