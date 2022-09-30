Stop sign: Geneseo renders Rock Island Alleman's offense pointless 47-0

Geneseo's defense throttled Rock Island Alleman, resulting in a 47-0 shutout for an Illinois high school football victory on September 30.

Geneseo drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Rock Island Alleman after the first quarter.

The Maple Leafs' offense charged in front for a 27-0 lead over the Pioneers at halftime.

Geneseo thundered to a 47-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

