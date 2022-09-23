Stop sign: Peru St. Bede renders Port Byron Riverdale's offense pointless 2-0

No worries, Peru St. Bede's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 2-0 shutout of Port Byron Riverdale for an Illinois high school football victory on September 23.

Peru St. Bede opened with a 2-0 advantage over Port Byron Riverdale through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second, third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.