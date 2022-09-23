Stop sign: Peru St. Bede renders Port Byron Riverdale's offense pointless 2-0

No worries, Peru St. Bede's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 2-0 shutout of Port Byron Riverdale for an Illinois high school football victory on September 23.
Peru St. Bede opened with a 2-0 advantage over Port Byron Riverdale through the first quarter.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second, third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.
The last time Peru St Bede and Port Byron Riverdale played in a 34-21 game on September 25, 2021. Click here for a recap
Recently on September 9 , Port Byron Riverdale squared off with Taylor Ridge Rockridge in a football game . For more, click here.
