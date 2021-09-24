Stop sign: Sterling renders Geneseo's offense pointless 31-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Sterling's 31-0 beating of Geneseo in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 24.
Recently on September 10 , Geneseo squared up on East Moline United Township in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Sterling drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Geneseo after the first quarter.
Sterling registered a 17-0 advantage at halftime over Geneseo.
The Golden Warriors pulled ahead to a 31-0 bulge over the Maple Leafs as the fourth quarter began.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
