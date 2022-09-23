 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stop sign: Sterling renders Geneseo's offense pointless 40-0

Sterling's defense throttled Geneseo, resulting in a 40-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Sterling opened with a 14-0 advantage over Geneseo through the first quarter.

The Golden Warriors opened an enormous 21-0 gap over the Maple Leafs at halftime.

Sterling jumped to a 33-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Golden Warriors added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Sterling and Geneseo squared off with September 24, 2021 at Geneseo High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 9 , Geneseo squared off with East Moline United Township in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

