Stop sign: Sterling renders Geneseo's offense pointless 40-0

Sterling's defense throttled Geneseo, resulting in a 40-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Sterling opened with a 14-0 advantage over Geneseo through the first quarter.
The Golden Warriors opened an enormous 21-0 gap over the Maple Leafs at halftime.
Sterling jumped to a 33-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Golden Warriors added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.
Last season, Sterling and Geneseo squared off with September 24, 2021 at Geneseo High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
Recently on September 9 , Geneseo squared off with East Moline United Township in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.