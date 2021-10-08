 Skip to main content
Stopped cold: Fulton thwarts Forreston's quest 24-14
Stopped cold: Fulton thwarts Forreston's quest 24-14

Saddled up and ready to go, Fulton spurred past Forreston 24-14 in Illinois high school football action on October 8.

Recently on September 24 , Fulton squared up on Lena-Winslow in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Steamers drew first blood by forging a 10-0 margin over the Cardinals after the first quarter.

The Steamers' offense darted to a 17-14 lead over the Cardinals at halftime.

Fulton remained on top of Forreston through a scoreless third quarter.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Steamers, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 fourth quarter, too.

