Stopped cold: Fulton thwarts Forreston's quest 24-14

Saddled up and ready to go, Fulton spurred past Forreston 24-14 in Illinois high school football action on October 8.
Recently on September 24 , Fulton squared up on Lena-Winslow in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Steamers drew first blood by forging a 10-0 margin over the Cardinals after the first quarter.
The Steamers' offense darted to a 17-14 lead over the Cardinals at halftime.
Fulton remained on top of Forreston through a scoreless third quarter.
The clock were the only thing that stopped the Steamers, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 fourth quarter, too.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.