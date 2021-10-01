Stopped cold: Iowa City West thwarts Davenport Central's quest 36-21

Iowa City West put together a victorious gameplan to stop Davenport Central 36-21 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The Trojans jumped in front of the Blue Devils 8-7 to begin the second quarter.
Iowa City West's offense darted to a 22-7 lead over Davenport Central at the intermission.
The Trojans' control showed as they carried a 29-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
The two squads shadow-boxed through an evenly-played 7-7 final quarter.
