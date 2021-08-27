Stopped cold: Orion thwarts Spring Valley Hall's quest 26-15

Saddled up and ready to go, Orion spurred past Spring Valley Hall 26-15 on August 27 in Illinois football.
Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 13-7 at first quarter.
The Chargers opened a modest 13-7 gap over the Red Devils at halftime.
