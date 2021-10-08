Stopped cold: Van Horne Benton thwarts Davenport Assumption's quest 23-3

Van Horne Benton tipped and eventually toppled Davenport Assumption 23-3 during this Iowa football game.
The Bobcats' offense jumped to a 14-3 lead over the Knights at halftime.
The gap remained the same through the first and third quarters as neither team could dent the scoreboard.
Recently on September 23 , Davenport Assumption squared up on Central DeWitt in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
