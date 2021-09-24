Storm warning: Cedar Falls leaves whiplash on Muscatine 42-7

Cedar Falls rolled past Muscatine for a comfortable 42-7 victory at Muscatine High on September 24 in Iowa football action. .
Recently on September 10 , Muscatine squared up on Bettendorf in a football game . For more, click here.
The first quarter gave Cedar Falls a 28-0 lead over Muscatine.
Cedar Falls registered a 35-0 advantage at intermission over Muscatine.
Defense ruled the third quarter as Cedar Falls and Muscatine were both scoreless.
The two squads struggled to a draw at the fourth quarter, setting for a 42-7 tie.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.