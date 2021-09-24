 Skip to main content
Storm warning: Cedar Falls leaves whiplash on Muscatine 42-7
Storm warning: Cedar Falls leaves whiplash on Muscatine 42-7

Cedar Falls rolled past Muscatine for a comfortable 42-7 victory at Muscatine High on September 24 in Iowa football action. .

Recently on September 10 , Muscatine squared up on Bettendorf in a football game . For more, click here.

The first quarter gave Cedar Falls a 28-0 lead over Muscatine.

Cedar Falls registered a 35-0 advantage at intermission over Muscatine.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Cedar Falls and Muscatine were both scoreless.

The two squads struggled to a draw at the fourth quarter, setting for a 42-7 tie.

