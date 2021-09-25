Storm warning: Erie E/P leaves whiplash on Orion 49-14

Erie E/P showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Orion 49-14 in Illinois high school football action on September 25.

The Panthers opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Chargers through the first quarter.

The Panthers' offense jumped to a 13-7 lead over the Chargers at halftime.

Erie E/P moved over Orion 27-14 heading to the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.