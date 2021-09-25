 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Storm warning: Erie E/P leaves whiplash on Orion 49-14
0 comments

Storm warning: Erie E/P leaves whiplash on Orion 49-14

{{featured_button_text}}

Erie E/P showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Orion 49-14 in Illinois high school football action on September 25.

In recent action on September 11, Orion faced off against Sterling Newman Central Catholic and Erie E/P took on Sherrard on September 11 at Sherrard High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Panthers opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Chargers through the first quarter.

The Panthers' offense jumped to a 13-7 lead over the Chargers at halftime.

Erie E/P moved over Orion 27-14 heading to the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Green Bay Packers pretenders?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WR/DB Isaiah Smith

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News