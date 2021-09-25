Storm warning: Erie E/P leaves whiplash on Orion 49-14

Erie E/P showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Orion 49-14 in Illinois high school football action on September 25.
In recent action on September 11, Orion faced off against Sterling Newman Central Catholic and Erie E/P took on Sherrard on September 11 at Sherrard High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Panthers opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Chargers through the first quarter.
The Panthers' offense jumped to a 13-7 lead over the Chargers at halftime.
Erie E/P moved over Orion 27-14 heading to the fourth quarter.
