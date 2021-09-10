 Skip to main content
Storm warning: Wilton leaves whiplash on Riverside Highland 39-14
Storm warning: Wilton leaves whiplash on Riverside Highland 39-14

Wilton rolled past Riverside Highland for a comfortable 39-14 victory at Wilton High on September 10 in Iowa football action. .

Defense muted both offenses in a scoreless third quarter.

Wilton's offense jumped to a 25-14 lead over Riverside Highland at the intermission.

Wilton jumped in front of Riverside Highland 13-7 to begin the second quarter.

Recently on August 27 , Wilton squared up on Tipton in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

