Storm warning: Wilton leaves whiplash on Riverside Highland 39-14

Wilton rolled past Riverside Highland for a comfortable 39-14 victory at Wilton High on September 10 in Iowa football action. .
Defense muted both offenses in a scoreless third quarter.
Wilton's offense jumped to a 25-14 lead over Riverside Highland at the intermission.
Wilton jumped in front of Riverside Highland 13-7 to begin the second quarter.
Recently on August 27 , Wilton squared up on Tipton in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.