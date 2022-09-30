Take a seat: Anamosa owns Tipton in huge victory 35-13

Anamosa dismissed Tipton by a 35-13 count during this Iowa football game.
Anamosa drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Tipton after the first quarter.
The Raiders registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.
Defense ruled the third quarter as Anamosa and Tipton were both scoreless.
The Raiders avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 21-6 stretch over the final quarter.
Last season, Anamosa and Tipton squared off with October 1, 2021 at Anamosa High School last season. For more, click here.
