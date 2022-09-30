Take a seat: Anamosa owns Tipton in huge victory 35-13

Anamosa dismissed Tipton by a 35-13 count during this Iowa football game.

Anamosa drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Tipton after the first quarter.

The Raiders registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Anamosa and Tipton were both scoreless.

The Raiders avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 21-6 stretch over the final quarter.

