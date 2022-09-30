 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Take a seat: Anamosa owns Tipton in huge victory 35-13

  • 0

Anamosa dismissed Tipton by a 35-13 count during this Iowa football game.

Anamosa drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Tipton after the first quarter.

The Raiders registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Anamosa and Tipton were both scoreless.

The Raiders avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 21-6 stretch over the final quarter.

Last season, Anamosa and Tipton squared off with October 1, 2021 at Anamosa High School last season. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Women’s rights group demand Iran to be expelled from the World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News