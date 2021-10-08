Taking on water: Davenport North sinks Davenport Central 34-19

Stretched out and finally snapped, Davenport North put just enough pressure on Davenport Central to earn a 34-19 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Davenport North darted in front of Davenport Central 13-6 to begin the second quarter.
Davenport North's offense darted to a 20-12 lead over Davenport Central at the intermission.
Davenport North's edge showed as it carried a 27-12 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 24, Davenport North faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport Central took on Bettendorf on September 24 at Davenport Central High School. Click here for a recap
