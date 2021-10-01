Taking on water: Taylor Ridge Rockridge sinks Morrison 27-8

Saddled up and ready to go, Taylor Ridge Rockridge spurred past Morrison 27-8 in Illinois high school football action on October 1.
The first quarter gave Taylor Ridge Rockridge a 13-8 lead over Morrison.
Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.