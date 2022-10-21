Taylor Ridge Rockridge blazes early victory trail over Orion 49-18

Taylor Ridge Rockridge stormed to the lead and never relinquished it to score a 49-18 victory over Orion on October 21 in Illinois football action.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge opened with a 21-6 advantage over Orion through the first quarter.
The Rockets fought to a 28-12 intermission margin at the Chargers' expense.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge thundered to a 42-18 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Rockets hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.
Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Orion faced off on October 22, 2021 at Orion High School.
