Taylor Ridge Rockridge stormed to the lead and never relinquished it to score a 49-18 victory over Orion on October 21 in Illinois football action.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge opened with a 21-6 advantage over Orion through the first quarter.

The Rockets fought to a 28-12 intermission margin at the Chargers' expense.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge thundered to a 42-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

