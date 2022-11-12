Taylor Ridge Rockridge can't hang with Maroa-Forsyth 21-7

Maroa-Forsyth trucked Taylor Ridge Rockridge on the road to a 21-7 victory during this Illinois football game.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
The Trojans registered a 14-7 advantage at halftime over the Rockets.
Maroa-Forsyth moved to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
Recently on October 29, Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared off with Sterling Newman Central Catholic in a football game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.