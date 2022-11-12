Taylor Ridge Rockridge can't hang with Maroa-Forsyth 21-7

Maroa-Forsyth trucked Taylor Ridge Rockridge on the road to a 21-7 victory during this Illinois football game.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Trojans registered a 14-7 advantage at halftime over the Rockets.

Maroa-Forsyth moved to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

