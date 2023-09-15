Taylor Ridge Rockridge posted a narrow 31-28 win over Sherrard in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Rockets registered a 17-14 advantage at halftime over the Tigers.

Sherrard moved ahead of Taylor Ridge Rockridge 21-17 to start the fourth quarter.

A 14-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Rockets' defeat of the Tigers.

Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Sherrard faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Sherrard High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.