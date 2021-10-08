 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Taylor Ridge Rockridge flies high over Sherrard 56-7
0 comments

Taylor Ridge Rockridge flies high over Sherrard 56-7

{{featured_button_text}}

Taylor Ridge Rockridge controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 56-7 victory over Sherrard at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High on October 8 in Illinois football action.

Recently on September 24 , Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared up on Monmouth-Roseville in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Rockets drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Tigers after the first quarter.

The Rockets' offense thundered to a 42-7 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge's force showed as it carried a 49-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WR/DB Isaiah Smith

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News