Taylor Ridge Rockridge controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 56-7 victory over Sherrard at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High on October 8 in Illinois football action.

The Rockets drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Tigers after the first quarter.

The Rockets' offense thundered to a 42-7 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge's force showed as it carried a 49-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

