Taylor Ridge Rockridge controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 56-7 victory over Sherrard at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High on October 8 in Illinois football action.
Recently on September 24 , Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared up on Monmouth-Roseville in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Rockets drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Tigers after the first quarter.
The Rockets' offense thundered to a 42-7 lead over the Tigers at halftime.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge's force showed as it carried a 49-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.