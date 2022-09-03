Taylor Ridge Rockridge manhandles Sterling Newman Central Catholic 33-8

Taylor Ridge Rockridge showed it had the juice to douse Sterling Newman Central Catholic in a points barrage during a 33-8 win on September 2 in Illinois football action.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge moved in front of Sterling Newman Central Catholic 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge jumped to a 12-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 21-8 advantage in the frame.

