Taylor Ridge Rockridge manhandles Sterling Newman Central Catholic 33-8

Taylor Ridge Rockridge showed it had the juice to douse Sterling Newman Central Catholic in a points barrage during a 33-8 win on September 2 in Illinois football action.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge moved in front of Sterling Newman Central Catholic 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge jumped to a 12-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 21-8 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Sterling Newman Central Catholic faced off on September 3, 2021 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

