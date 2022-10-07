Taylor Ridge Rockridge outlasts Sherrard in topsy-turvy battle 35-21

Taylor Ridge Rockridge tipped and eventually toppled Sherrard 35-21 in Illinois high school football on October 7.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
The Tigers took a 21-7 lead over the Rockets heading to the intermission locker room.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-21 lead over Sherrard.
The Rockets avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the final quarter.
Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Sherrard faced off on October 8, 2021 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on September 23, Sherrard faced off against Morrison and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Monmouth-Roseville on September 23 at Monmouth-Roseville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.