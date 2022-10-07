Taylor Ridge Rockridge outlasts Sherrard in topsy-turvy battle 35-21

Taylor Ridge Rockridge tipped and eventually toppled Sherrard 35-21 in Illinois high school football on October 7.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Tigers took a 21-7 lead over the Rockets heading to the intermission locker room.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-21 lead over Sherrard.

The Rockets avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the final quarter.

