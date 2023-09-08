Taylor Ridge Rockridge unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Port Byron Riverdale 61-14 Friday in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 8.
Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Port Byron Riverdale squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Port Byron Riverdale High School.
In recent action on Aug. 25, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Sterling Newman and Port Byron Riverdale took on Dupo on Aug. 26 at Port Byron Riverdale High School.
