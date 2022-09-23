 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taylor Ridge Rockridge rallies to rock Monmouth-Roseville 28-14

Down but never out, Taylor Ridge Rockridge fought its way to a come-from-behind 28-14 victory over Monmouth-Roseville on September 23 in Illinois football action.

Monmouth-Roseville started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Taylor Ridge Rockridge at the end of the first quarter.

The Rockets kept a 7-6 halftime margin at the Titans' expense.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge jumped to a 21-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Titans 7-0 in the last stanza.

Last season, Monmouth-Roseville and Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off on September 24, 2021 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 9 , Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared off with Port Byron Riverdale in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

