Down but never out, Taylor Ridge Rockridge fought its way to a come-from-behind 28-14 victory over Monmouth-Roseville on September 23 in Illinois football action.
Monmouth-Roseville started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Taylor Ridge Rockridge at the end of the first quarter.
The Rockets kept a 7-6 halftime margin at the Titans' expense.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge jumped to a 21-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Rockets put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Titans 7-0 in the last stanza.
