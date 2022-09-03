Taylor Ridge Rockridge rides to cruise-control win over Sterling Newman Central Catholic 33-8

Taylor Ridge Rockridge handled Sterling Newman Central Catholic 33-8 in an impressive showing in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Sterling Newman Central Catholic squared off with September 3, 2021 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
