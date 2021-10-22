Taylor Ridge Rockridge routs Orion 49-28

Taylor Ridge Rockridge offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Orion with an all-around effort during this 49-28 victory in Illinois high school football action on October 22.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Orion settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge opened a close 21-14 gap over Orion at halftime.
The Rockets pulled ahead over the Chargers 35-14 heading to the fourth quarter.
It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 49-28 fourth-quarter tie.
In recent action on October 8, Orion faced off against Morrison and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Sherrard on October 8 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. For a full recap, click here.
