Taylor Ridge Rockridge routs Orion 49-28
Taylor Ridge Rockridge offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Orion with an all-around effort during this 49-28 victory in Illinois high school football action on October 22.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Orion settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge opened a close 21-14 gap over Orion at halftime.

The Rockets pulled ahead over the Chargers 35-14 heading to the fourth quarter.

It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 49-28 fourth-quarter tie.

In recent action on October 8, Orion faced off against Morrison and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Sherrard on October 8 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. For a full recap, click here.

