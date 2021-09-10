Taylor Ridge Rockridge sets a fast pace to trip Port Byron Riverdale 55-12

Taylor Ridge Rockridge stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 55-12 win over Port Byron Riverdale during this Illinois football game.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge authored an impenetrable defensive effort to blank Port Byron Riverdale in the final quarter.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge's control showed as it carried a 55-12 lead into the fourth quarter.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge's offense took charge to a 41-6 lead over Port Byron Riverdale at halftime.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge opened with a 13-0 advantage over Port Byron Riverdale through the first quarter.
In recent action on August 27, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Princeton and Port Byron Riverdale took on Manlius Bureau Valley on August 28 at Manlius Bureau Valley High School.
