Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on the persona of a rodeo bull, busting loose from the gate and dismounting Erie E/P early with a 51-21 verdict for an Illinois high school football victory on September 16.

The first quarter gave Taylor Ridge Rockridge a 14-0 lead over Erie E/P.

The Rockets opened a huge 44-7 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge struck to a 51-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rockets enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Panthers' 14-0 advantage in the final quarter.

