A suffocating defense helped Bettendorf handle Davenport West 48-0 in Iowa high school football on Sept. 1.

Bettendorf pulled in front of Davenport West 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Falcons.

Bettendorf jumped to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.