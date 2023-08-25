A suffocating defense helped Geneseo handle Chicago Comer 56-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Geneseo opened with a 28-0 advantage over Chicago Comer through the first quarter.

The Maple Leafs registered a 49-0 advantage at intermission over the Catamounts.

Geneseo breathed fire to a 56-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

The last time Geneseo and Chicago Comer played in a 49-0 game on Aug. 27, 2021.

