Defense dominated as Wilton pitched a 46-0 shutout of West Liberty on Sept. 1 in Iowa football action.

The Beavers registered a 33-0 advantage at halftime over the Comets.

Wilton jumped to a 46-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and fourth quarters.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.