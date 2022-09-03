Thunderstruck: Dubuque Wahlert shrugs off early deficit to trim Davenport Assumption 34-21

Dubuque Wahlert couldn't stay out of its own way in the first quarter, but turned the tables in a 34-21 win over Davenport Assumption during this Iowa football game.

Davenport Assumption authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Dubuque Wahlert at the end of the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles' offense struck in front for a 27-7 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

Davenport Assumption drew within 27-14 in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

