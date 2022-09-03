Thunderstruck: Dubuque Wahlert shrugs off early deficit to trim Davenport Assumption 34-21

Dubuque Wahlert couldn't stay out of its own way in the first quarter, but turned the tables in a 34-21 win over Davenport Assumption during this Iowa football game.
Davenport Assumption authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Dubuque Wahlert at the end of the first quarter.
The Golden Eagles' offense struck in front for a 27-7 lead over the Knights at the intermission.
Davenport Assumption drew within 27-14 in the third quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Davenport Assumption and Dubuque Wahlert faced off on September 2, 2021 at Davenport Assumption High School. For more, click here.
