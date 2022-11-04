Thunderstruck: Eldridge North Scott shrugs off early deficit to trim Waverly-Sr 20-10

Eldridge North Scott dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 20-10 win over Waverly-Sr in an Iowa high school football matchup on November 4.

The start wasn't the problem for Waverly-Sr, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Eldridge North Scott through the end of the first quarter.

The Go-Hawks took a 10-7 lead over the Lancers heading to the intermission locker room.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Lancers, as they climbed out of a hole with a 20-10 scoring margin.

