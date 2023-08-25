Tipton sent Letts Louisa-Muscatine home scoreless in a 54-0 decision in Iowa high school football on Aug. 25.

The Tigers registered a 34-0 advantage at intermission over the Falcons.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

Conditioning showed as the Tigers outscored the Falcons 20-0 in the fourth quarter.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.