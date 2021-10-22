 Skip to main content
Tipton takes a toll on Stanwood North Cedar 21-6
Tipton takes a toll on Stanwood North Cedar 21-6

Tipton notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Stanwood North Cedar 21-6 in Iowa high school football on October 22.

Recently on October 8 , Tipton squared up on West Liberty in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Tipton's offense moved to a 7-6 lead over Stanwood North Cedar at the intermission.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

