 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Too close for comfort, Solon strains past Davenport Assumption 24-17
0 comments

Too close for comfort, Solon strains past Davenport Assumption 24-17

{{featured_button_text}}

Solon didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Davenport Assumption 24-17 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Spartans' offense moved to a 17-7 lead over the Knights at halftime.

The Spartans' upper hand showed as they carried a 17-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Solon avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-3 stretch over the final quarter.

Recently on October 14 , Davenport Assumption squared up on Vinton-Shellsburg in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WR/DB Isaiah Smith

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News