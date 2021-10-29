Too close for comfort, Solon strains past Davenport Assumption 24-17

Solon didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Davenport Assumption 24-17 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.
The Spartans' offense moved to a 17-7 lead over the Knights at halftime.
The Spartans' upper hand showed as they carried a 17-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Solon avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-3 stretch over the final quarter.
Recently on October 14 , Davenport Assumption squared up on Vinton-Shellsburg in a football game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.