Too much fuss: Eldridge North Scott stresses Cedar Rapids Xavier 20-8

Eldridge North Scott charged Cedar Rapids Xavier and collected a 20-8 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 17.
The Lancers darted in front of the Saints 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
Eldridge North Scott fought to a 13-3 intermission margin at Cedar Rapids Xavier's expense.
Eldridge North Scott darted over Cedar Rapids Xavier 13-6 heading to the fourth quarter.
Recently on September 3 , Eldridge North Scott squared up on Epworth Western Dubuque in a football game . For more, click here.
