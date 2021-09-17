 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Too much fuss: Eldridge North Scott stresses Cedar Rapids Xavier 20-8
0 comments

Too much fuss: Eldridge North Scott stresses Cedar Rapids Xavier 20-8

{{featured_button_text}}

Eldridge North Scott charged Cedar Rapids Xavier and collected a 20-8 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 17.

The Lancers darted in front of the Saints 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Eldridge North Scott fought to a 13-3 intermission margin at Cedar Rapids Xavier's expense.

Eldridge North Scott darted over Cedar Rapids Xavier 13-6 heading to the fourth quarter.

Recently on September 3 , Eldridge North Scott squared up on Epworth Western Dubuque in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Sean Payton an early frontrunner for Coach of the Year?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WR/DB Isaiah Smith

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News