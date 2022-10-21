Too much punch: Morrison knocks out Erie E/P 25-14

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Morrison will take its 25-14 victory over Erie E/P in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 21.
Morrison opened with a 7-6 advantage over Erie E/P through the first quarter.
The Mustangs' offense moved in front for a 13-6 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.
Morrison darted to a 25-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
