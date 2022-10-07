Too much punch: West Liberty knocks out Tipton 16-6

West Liberty called "game" in the waning moments of a 16-6 defeat of Tipton in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7.
Last season, West Liberty and Tipton squared off with October 8, 2021 at Tipton High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on September 23, Tipton squared off with Goose Lake Northeast in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.