Too wild to tame: Sterling topples East Moline United Township 38-27

Saddled up and ready to go, Sterling spurred past East Moline United Township 38-27 at East Moline United Township High on October 22 in Illinois football action.
In recent action on October 8, East Moline United Township faced off against Rock Island Alleman and Sterling took on Rock Island on October 8 at Rock Island High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Golden Warriors jumped in front of the Panthers 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
Sterling's offense jumped to a 28-21 lead over East Moline United Township at halftime.
The third quarter gave Sterling a 35-27 lead over East Moline United Township.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.