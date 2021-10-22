Too wild to tame: Sterling topples East Moline United Township 38-27

Saddled up and ready to go, Sterling spurred past East Moline United Township 38-27 at East Moline United Township High on October 22 in Illinois football action.

The Golden Warriors jumped in front of the Panthers 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Sterling's offense jumped to a 28-21 lead over East Moline United Township at halftime.

The third quarter gave Sterling a 35-27 lead over East Moline United Township.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.