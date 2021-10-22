 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Too wild to tame: Sterling topples East Moline United Township 38-27
0 comments

Too wild to tame: Sterling topples East Moline United Township 38-27

{{featured_button_text}}

Saddled up and ready to go, Sterling spurred past East Moline United Township 38-27 at East Moline United Township High on October 22 in Illinois football action.

In recent action on October 8, East Moline United Township faced off against Rock Island Alleman and Sterling took on Rock Island on October 8 at Rock Island High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Golden Warriors jumped in front of the Panthers 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Sterling's offense jumped to a 28-21 lead over East Moline United Township at halftime.

The third quarter gave Sterling a 35-27 lead over East Moline United Township.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WR/DB Isaiah Smith

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News