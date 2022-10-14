 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tough tussle: Cedar Falls breaks free from Bettendorf 10-7

Cedar Falls topped Bettendorf 10-7 in a tough tilt in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 14.

The first quarter gave Cedar Falls a 3-0 lead over Bettendorf.

The Tigers fought to a 10-0 halftime margin at the Bulldogs' expense.

Bettendorf showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 10-7.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

The last time Bettendorf and Cedar Falls played in a 28-0 game on October 15, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 30, Bettendorf squared off with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

