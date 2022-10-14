Tough tussle: Cedar Falls breaks free from Bettendorf 10-7

Cedar Falls topped Bettendorf 10-7 in a tough tilt in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 14.

The first quarter gave Cedar Falls a 3-0 lead over Bettendorf.

The Tigers fought to a 10-0 halftime margin at the Bulldogs' expense.

Bettendorf showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 10-7.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

