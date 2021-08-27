Toulon Stark County sprints past Woodhull Al/Cam 33-14

Riding a wave of production, Toulon Stark County dunked Woodhull Al/Cam 33-14 on August 27 in Illinois football action.

Toulon Stark County struck over Woodhull Al/Cam 27-6 heading to the fourth quarter.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 20-6.

Toulon Stark County drew first blood by forging a 20-6 margin over Woodhull Al/Cam after the first quarter.

