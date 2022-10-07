Van Horne Benton rains down on Davenport Assumption 28-14

Riding a wave of production, Van Horne Benton surfed over Davenport Assumption 28-14 at Davenport Assumption High on October 7 in Iowa football action.
Van Horne Benton darted in front of Davenport Assumption 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Bobcats registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Knights.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.
The Knights managed a 7-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.
